Djokovic heads Down Under and Terry returns home – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 4.

Football

John Terry was back home.

David De Gea hailed Phil Jones’ return.

Commitment. Proud to see you back on the pitch 🔴 https://t.co/FZnZ8e410l — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 4, 2022

Everton got their man.

Brighton wished the retiring Davy Propper well.

Good luck for the future, @DavyPropper. 💙 Our former midfielder has announced his retirement from the game. 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/HyKNoqwZNb — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 4, 2022

Cricket

Ben Stokes was seeing a familiar face.

Now I know what @MAWood33 would look like without stubble https://t.co/lr6dP8nfT7 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) January 4, 2022

James Anderson was ready for the fourth Test.

Usman Khawaja returned to the Australia Test side.

Sam Curran reflected.

Looking back on some pics from 2021.. Excited to see what 2022 has in store. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/lpaSmsHbA3 — Sam Curran (@CurranSM) January 4, 2022

KP had a visitor.

We had a hippo in our garden today..😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/BMdSZ06y2l — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 4, 2022

Tennis

Novak Djokovic headed Down Under.

Happy New Year! Wishing you all health, love & joy in every moment & may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet. I’ve spent fantastic quality time with loved ones over break & today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022! pic.twitter.com/e688iSO2d4 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 4, 2022

Ashleigh Barty enjoyed herself.

Coco Gauff got off the mark.

first W of 2022✅☺️ pic.twitter.com/9nvVCx8S0H — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) January 4, 2022

Rugby Union

Heavy lifting for Kyle Sinckler.

When the world gives you weight, lift it! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/cW8YopWoX4 — Kyle Sinckler (@KyleSinckler) January 4, 2022

Walkies time for James Haskell.

Golf

New golf goals for Lee Westwood.

New Year = New Goals…what are your golf goals for 2022?📈 pic.twitter.com/dmWJCSfIFv — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) January 4, 2022

Hockey

Sam Quek was already counting down…