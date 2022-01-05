Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England fail to snare a wicket in rain-affected opening session in Sydney

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 2.28am
England were unable to take a wicket in a rain-reduced opening session at the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney (Jason O’Brien/PA)
England were unable to take a wicket in a rain-reduced opening session of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney.

Desperate to put up a performance after losing the urn in an innings defeat at Melbourne, England lost the toss and were invited to bowl first under gloomy skies at the SCG.

But David Warner and Marcus Harris held the fort well to reach 30 without loss in 12.3 overs, spread across two passages of play between showers.

With a tinge of live grass on the pitch, there was genuine encouragement for the reunited opening pair of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, recalled after missing two of the first three Tests.

The first ball of the innings gave England further cause for optimism, Anderson’s opening delivery leaping off a good length and rapping Warner on the glove.

That proved something of a red herring, though, with no further unnatural bounce to aid Anderson’s swing. Broad, described by assistant coach Graham Thorpe as a ‘caged tiger’ coming into the match, was unable to generate any real movement initially and was driven heartily through the covers as Warner settled in.

Stuart Broad dodges the showers in Sydney.
Stuart Broad dodges the showers in Sydney. (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Midway through the fifth over the forecast rain arrived, forcing the teams off with Australia on eight without loss. Another eight-over mini-session was possible before a second rain break, with Australia again coming through unscathed and increasingly comfortable.

Anderson made life difficult for the openers when he went round the wicket but Warner was warming to the task, cracking another extra-cover drive and then pushing the seamer straight back down the ground for four more.

Harris was beaten on the outside edge by Broad but responded by pulling a short ball to the mid-wicket ropes. Mark Wood was summoned to bring some extra pace to proceedings but managed just three deliveries before the rain returned.

