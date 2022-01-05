Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Chelsea confident of keeping Antonio Rudiger as Real talks end

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 7.26am
Antonio Rudiger’s talks with Real Madrid are reportedly over (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)
What the papers say

Chelsea are confident of keeping 28-year-old centre-half Antonio Rudiger, according to the Mirror. The paper writes that talks between the German player and Real Madrid ended when his conditions were knocked back.

Arsenal have ramped up efforts to sign 21-year-old Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic by offering a “player-plus-cash” deal, according to the Star. The paper writes Lucas Torreira – who is currently on loan at the Serie A team – is being offered on a permanent transfer and cites Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport with a €55million figure included in the deal.

Eddie Nketiah
Eddie Nketiah is a popular potential transfer (Mike Egerton/PA)

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah is being chased by Brighton, Crystal Palace and Bundesliga team Bayer Leverkusen, writes The Sun. The 22-year-old forward is out of contract this summer and is looking like a popular transfer target.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Gabriel Barbosa: The 25-year-old Brazilian Flamengo forward is “open” to joining Newcastle, according to 90min.

Donny Van De Beek: The Dutch midfielder may leave Manchester United, as ESPN reports the 24-year-old is assessing his options.

