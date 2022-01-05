Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Brighton sign Poland international Kacper Kozlowski from Pogon Szczecin

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 9.12am
Poland midfielder Kacper Kozlowski has signed a deal until June 2026 at the Amex Stadium (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Brighton have signed Poland international Kacper Kozlowski from Pogon Szczecin for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old midfielder has agreed a contract until June 2026 at the Amex Stadium, subject to international clearance.

Kozlowski, who has been capped six times by his country, will be loaned out to Belgian league leaders Royale Union St-Gilloise for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Premier League Seagulls have a track record of recruiting young talent from abroad and loaning them out to gain experience, with current first-team players Jakub Moder and Alexis Mac Allister among those to have benefitted in recent seasons.

Albion head coach Graham Potter said in a statement: “During my time here, we have done very well in recruiting players for the future and Kacper is a similar signing.

“He is a very exciting young talent and a player I am really looking forward to working with in the future.”

In June, Kozlowski became the youngest player to appear at the European Championship after coming off the bench in Poland’s 1-1 Euro 2020 draw with Spain at the age of 17 years and 246 days, breaking the short-lived record of England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

He made 40 league appearances for previous club Pogon, scoring four times, including three this campaign.

Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth said: “He is a bright young talent and we’re very pleased to have completed the signing of Kacper, who has made a lot of progress in his career at a very early stage.”

