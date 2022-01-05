Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Broad gets Warner again but rain frustrates – day one of the fourth Ashes Test

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 9.28am Updated: January 5 2022, 3.08pm
Stuart Broad took a key wicket for England on day one (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Stuart Broad took a key wicket for England on day one (Jason O’Brien/PA)

England’s bowlers will look to gain the initiative in the fourth Ashes Test after taking two Australia wickets at the end of a stop-start rain-affected opening day.

Stuart Broad continued to act as David Warner’s nemesis when he marked his return to the side with a familiar looking dismissal against the left-hander.

Australia were building a strong foundation until late breakthroughs from James Anderson and Mark Wood dragged them back towards parity before play concluded after just 46.5 overs.

The dismissals of Marcus Harris and world number one batter Marnus Labuschagne left the hosts, already in an unassailable 3-0 lead, on 126 for three – although they may need to dodge more showers on day two.

Magic number

England’s longest serving Test captains

CRICKET England Wrap

Joe Root broke an England leadership record when he walked out for the toss. It is not yet certain that he will continue to lead the side beyond this series but he is already in the history books as the country’s most tenured skipper.

Pick of the pics

Stuart Broad (Left) and Ben Stokes (right) look to skies for answers as the rain falls in Sydney.
Stuart Broad (Left) and Ben Stokes (right) look to skies for answers as the rain falls in Sydney (Jason O’Brien/PA)

‘Marvellous’ media centre

Wednesday’s action marked the first working day in the newly named ‘Richie Benaud Media Centre’. Few characters are as beloved on both sides of the Ashes divide as the great leg-spinner, captain and commentator. Benaud, who died aged 84 in 2015, is honoured by a mural which includes the following inscription: “Cricket has so many meanings to so many Australians. It’s become precisely that, an Australian way of life. And what a life it is. Some would even go as far as to say, marvellous.”

View from the dressing room

Watching the skies

Joe Root looks to the sky as rain falls in Sydney
Joe Root looks to the sky as rain falls in Sydney (Jason O’Brien/PA)

After regular interruptions and just 46.5 overs of play on day one – a tick over half the scheduled cricket – time will need to be made up with an early start. The bad news? More rain is forecast. A delayed started is very much possible, but the outlook improves from mid-afternoon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]