Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jackson Wray fractured his skull during Saracens’ victory over Northampton

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 12.50pm Updated: January 5 2022, 4.30pm
Jackson Wray suffered a fractured skull over the weekend (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jackson Wray suffered a fractured skull over the weekend (Mike Egerton/PA)

Saracens have revealed that back-row forward Jackson Wray suffered a fractured skull during their Gallagher Premiership victory over Northampton on Sunday.

The 31-year-old went on as a half-time replacement for Billy Vunipola in a game that Saracens won 30-6.

In an injury update posted on the club’s official website, Saracens said that Wray would be “seeing a consultant this week after suffering a fracture in his skull last weekend against Northampton Saints”.

Bristol Bears v Saracens – Gallagher Premiership – Ashton Gate
Jackson Wray (centre) in action for Saracens (Simon Galloway/PA)

Wray has made more than 250 first-team appearances for the club.

Saracens’ latest Premiership victory – their eighth from 11 starts this season – kept them in second place, nine points behind unbeaten leaders Leicester.

Saracens rugby director Mark McCall said Wray spent Sunday night in hospital before returning home the following day.

“He’s doing OK,” McCall said. “He is up and about, and he has been in the club the last couple of days. He is fine in himself.

Saracens v Harlequins – Gallagher Premiership – Allianz Park
Saracens rugby director Mark McCall (Adam Davy/PA)

“Although a fractured skull sounds very serious, we have to wait for Jackson to go to the specialist a little bit later in the week just to find out what the repercussions of that are.

“I assume he is going to be out for a fairly decent period of time.

“It happened with about two minutes to go in the game, just a clash of heads with one of our players.

“Jackson didn’t feel it was a concussion, he felt it was a crack. He felt there was something different about it.

“He identified it pretty quickly himself, and then once he had said that to the medics, the sensible thing was for him to go to hospital and get it scanned, and the scan made it clear that he was right and there was a fracture there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]