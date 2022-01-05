Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Former Everton striker Graeme Sharp takes role on club’s board

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 2.22pm
Former Everton striker Graeme Sharp has been appointed a non-executive director at the club
Former Everton striker Graeme Sharp has been appointed a non-executive director at the club (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Everton have appointed former striker Graeme Sharp as a non-executive director to help advise on football-related matters.

The 61-year-old will retain his position as the club’s players’ life president but will relinquish all other club duties to focus on his role on the board.

Everton are currently undertaking a strategic review of football operations at the club after the departure of director of football Marcel Brands a month ago, following on from the appointment of Rafael Benitez last summer.

The introduction of Sharp, who played 447 times for the club between 1980 and 1991, to the board will at least provide some football-related input at director level.

“We were determined to have someone join us with not only great knowledge of Everton but also extensive football insight and experience,” said chairman Bill Kenwright.

“Someone who could support and challenge. And in Sharpy’s case we’ve got this in abundance.”

The club’s second-highest goal-scorer after Dixie Dean won two league titles, an FA Cup and UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in the 1980s.

“This club is in my blood. I have enjoyed many great days as a Blue – and joining the board and being able to play a part in shaping Everton’s future is one of the greatest honours of all,” he said.

“I look forward to working with my fellow board members and take my responsibility as a custodian of our great club very seriously.”

