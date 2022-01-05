Catalans on the hunt for remote control car pilots – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association January 5 2022, 7.28pm Catalans Dragons want remote control car pilots for the 2022 season (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 5. Football Villa trolled Liverpool. Last time out in the Third Round…𝟭𝟲 debuts. 🌟 #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/je6lwoMsRJ— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 5, 2022 Manchester City looked back at the career of Colin Bell. A year ago today, Manchester City lost one of its favourite sons when Colin Bell passed away aged 74. Here, we look back at the career of one of the best players to ever represent our Club…— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 5, 2022 Manchester United marked 16 years since the arrival of Nemanja Vidic. 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 #PL🏆🏆🏆 League Cup🏆 #UCL🏆 Club World CupNemanja Vidic joined the Reds #OnThisDay 1️⃣6️⃣ years ago! ✍️🔴#MUFC | #PhotoOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/myO7e9hqx9— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 5, 2022 Alex Scott enjoyed her holiday. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Alex Scott MBE (@alexscott2) Happy birthday, Vinnie Jones. 🥳 Happy birthday, @VinnieJones65!#EFL pic.twitter.com/hwHEHJYdgK— EFL (@EFL) January 5, 2022 A welcome boost for City. A welcome boost as @stephhoughton2 returns to training! 🤩#ManCity pic.twitter.com/pos6WOJVI1— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 5, 2022 Rugby League What a job! 𝐎𝐍 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐑𝐔𝐓𝐄 !Les Dragons Catalans recherchent des pilotes pour la voiture télécommandée pour la saison 2022 🚗Pour postuler 👉 https://t.co/D6tFntYuby pic.twitter.com/WHB8cR4PTR— Dr_g_ns C_t_l_ns (@DragonsOfficiel) January 5, 2022 Cricket David Warner talked up Mark Wood. Been outstanding 👌👌 and what a legend he is https://t.co/b7n0ZV0ViO— David Warner (@davidwarner31) January 5, 2022 After Stuart Broad dismissed him yet again. Bangladesh celebrated their remarkable win over New Zealand. Bangladesh Team dressing room celebrations following the historic win at Mount Maunganui.#BCB #cricket #BANvsNZ pic.twitter.com/78pGFQ30wP— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) January 5, 2022 Jimmy Neesham called out the youngsters. Front row not really contributing much to those numbers though are they https://t.co/vKQioLexPz— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) January 5, 2022 Tennis Katie Boulter put the work in. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Katie Boulter (@katiecboulter) Motor Racing Valtteri Bottas soaked up the views. 🏝 pic.twitter.com/25BRpUHGW2— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) January 5, 2022 Rugby Union England turned the clock back. 𝗢𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗗𝗮𝘆 in 1985 @RobAndrew19 made his England debut 📷 pic.twitter.com/XWgXd21G73— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) January 5, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Alex Ferguson turns 80 and new year plans are made – Friday’s sporting social Gallagher hails Foxes and Terry heads home – Wednesday’s sporting social Neville helps charity and Poulter’s hole in one – Wednesday’s sporting social KP unhappy with Lyon technique, Richarlison is boss – Saturday’s sporting social