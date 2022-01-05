Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rangers sign USA international James Sands on loan from New York City FC

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 8.18pm
Rangers have completed the signing of Jamie Sands (Ian McNichol/PA)
Rangers have completed the signing of Jamie Sands (Ian McNichol/PA)

Rangers have announced the loan signing of United States international James Sands.

The 21-year-old, who operates in both midfield and defence, makes the move from New York City FC to Glasgow on an 18-month deal.

Sands, last season named as New York City FC’s young player of the year, has played for the USA seven times.

“I’m very excited to be joining Rangers Football Club,” said Sands following news of his switch to Ibrox.

“It is an incredible opportunity for me to join a club with such a winning history and worldwide fan base.

“Additionally, I’m looking forward to joining an ambitious and talented group of players and coaches. I am certain that Rangers will progress me as both a player and as a person.”

Rangers, who are sit six points clear of rivals’ Celtic at the top of the SPL, also hold an option to buy Sands.

Manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst added: “James is a player who I have been aware of for some time.

“His versatility was a big attraction and I’ve been impressed with his attitude and mentality in the games that I have watched recently.

“He is a talented young player with areas of his game which we will endeavour to develop through our coaching. I am looking forward to getting him onto the pitch and starting to work with him.”

