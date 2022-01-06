Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England and Australia agree to start Women’s Ashes sooner due to World Cup

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 3.02am
England and Australia have agreed to bring forward the Women’s Ashes by a week to allow both teams to quarantine ahead of the World Cup in New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA)

England and Australia have agreed to bring forward the Women’s Ashes by a week to allow both teams to quarantine ahead of the World Cup in New Zealand.

The multi-format series had been due to start with a standalone Test match on on January 27, followed by three Twenty20s and three one-day internationals to conclude on February 19.

But with a 10-day mandatory quarantine required before arriving at the global tournament, where England will defend their 2019 title, a change has been made.

The Canberra Test match will retain its place in the diary, but will now be preceded by the the T20s in Adelaide. The first ODI will also take place at Canberra’s Manuka Oval, with the last two games at Junction Oval in Melbourne on February 6 and 8.

England are looking to regain the Ashes for the first time since 2015, having lost two and drawn one of the past three series.

Revised Women’s Ashes fixtures:

Jan 20: 1st T20 (Adelaide)
Jan 22: 2nd T20 (Adelaide)
Jan 23: 3rd T20 (Adelaide)
Jan 27-30: Test Match (Canberra)
Feb 3: 1st ODI (Canberra)
Feb 6: 2nd ODI (Melbourne)
Feb 8 3rd ODI (Melbourne)

