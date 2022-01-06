Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2018: Stoke sack manager Mark Hughes

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 6.00am
Mark Hughes was sacked by Stoke following an FA Cup upset at League Two Coventry (Nigel French/PA)
Stoke sacked manager Mark Hughes on this day in 2018 after their shock FA Cup exit at the hands of League Two Coventry.

Hughes, who had been in charge for four-and-a-half years, was dismissed just hours after a humbling 2-1 defeat at the Ricoh Arena.

The struggling Potters had won just one of their previous eight games in all competitions and had slipped into the Premier League relegation zone on New Year’s Day following a 1-0 home defeat to Newcastle.

Hughes said immediately after Stoke’s cup exit that it “might be a blessing” for the rest of the season, but then came the club’s announcement.

A section of Potters fans had been calling for the club’s owners to sack Hughes and held up banners during the third-round tie.

Former Manchester City, Blackburn, Fulham and QPR boss Hughes had succeeded Tony Pulis in May 2013 and was the top flight’s fourth longest-serving manager.

The Welshman had guided Stoke to three successive ninth-placed finishes before ending the previous term in 13th position.

Stoke could not avoid Premier League relegation after sacking Mark Hughes in January 2018
Paul Lambert was announced as Hughes’ permanent successor on January 16 but he was unable to prevent the club from being relegated to the Championship following a 10-season stay in the top flight.

Hughes, the seventh Premier League manager to lose his job during the 2017-18 campaign, was appointed Southampton boss in March 2018, replacing Mauricio Pellegrino.

He was sacked by Saints less than nine months later and is yet to return to the dugout.

