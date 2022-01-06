Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Broad proves a point as Khawaja reels off ton – day two of the fourth Ashes Test

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 10.34am
Australia’s Usman Khawaja celebrates his century during day two (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Australia’s Usman Khawaja celebrates his century during day two (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Two 35-year-olds with points to prove made the the running on day two of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney, with Usman Khawaja reeling off a fine century on his Australia comeback as Stuart Broad’s five wickets led the response from England.

It was Khawaja’s work that may well prove to be decisive, with Australia finishing up on 416 for eight declared – a total far beyond anything England have managed in the series so far – but Broad offered a timely reminder of his battling skills.

He took five for 101 to keep the tourists in the match, making light of his omission from two of the last three games.

England’s most successful bowlers v Australia

  • Sir Ian Botham: 148 wkts, 27.69 avg, 9x five-fors
  • Bob Willis: 128 wkts, 26.14 avg, 7x five-fors
  • Stuart Broad: 125 wkts, 29.32, 8x five-fors

Stokes’ side causes concern

Ben Stokes clutches his left side as he leaves the field.
Ben Stokes clutches his left side as he leaves the field (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Ben Stokes’ return to action has not been what England fans had dreamed of, with a lack of runs and more toil than triumph with the ball. But he is never less than fully committed to the cause and he was midway through a wholehearted spell of bouncers when he pulled up in his follow through. He left the field for treatment and, though he fielded again, he did not bowl another ball. England are awaiting medical assessment but side issues are kryptonite for fast bowlers, so prepare for the worst.

Tweet of the day

The Barmy Army supporters’ club have a love-hate relationship with Steve Smith’s theatrics at the crease, particularly the elaborate way in which he offers no stroke. Having earlier noted that he has “more leaves than a tree” they found the perfect picture to sum up their mood.

Khawaja acclaims King James

When Khawaja brought up his century in front of his old home crowd it ended a two-and-a-half-year exile from Test cricket in the best way possible. To celebrate? He decided to replicate basketball star LeBron James’ ‘Silencer’ move – slamming both palms towards the ground three times and beating his chest. The presence of a bat and a helmet meant he wasn’t quite as smooth as the original performer, but he certainly had fun.

Quote of the day

Magic number

England’s lack of top-order runs has become a dire habit since Rory Burns was bowled off the very first ball of the tour. He is now gone, but things have yet to pick up, with first-wicket stands of 0, 23, 7, 4, 4 and 7 to look back on. Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley, who resumed on five without loss, must do better.

