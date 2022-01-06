Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cardiff announce the signing of Wales full-back Liam Williams for next season

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 10.48am
Wales and Lions back Liam Williams (Steve Haag/PA)
Wales and Lions back Liam Williams (Steve Haag/PA)

Cardiff have announced the signing of Wales international full-back Liam Williams.

Williams, 30, will move from the Scarlets to the Arms Park for next season.

He becomes Cardiff’s third new international signing in recent weeks, following Wasps flanker Thomas Young and Bath number eight Taulupe Faletau.

Williams has won 74 Wales caps and played in five Tests for the British and Irish Lions. He also had a two-year spell at Saracens.

Williams, who has also played Test rugby as a wing, will fill the full-back vacancy to be left by his fellow international Hallam Amos, who is retiring from rugby in the summer.

Cardiff rugby director Dai Young said: “We knew we had an opening at full-back, and Liam’s talent and consistency is abundant for all to see.

London Irish v Cardiff Blues – Heineken Challenge Cup – Brentford Community Stadium
Cardiff rugby director Dai Young (Adam Davy/PA)

“He has been one of the best full-backs in the world for a number of years and brings real quality on both sides of the ball with his attacking ability, kicking game, positioning and bravery.

“He adds further strength and experience to our squad, and will not only strengthen us on the pitch but will be a key role model and leader for some of the young talent coming through in the back three.”

Williams said: “I am really excited to link up with Cardiff in the summer, but remain very grateful to the Scarlets, who have given me so many opportunities in the game, and I am fully committed to them for the rest of the season.

“I have lots of fond memories there, but at this stage of my career, I feel I need a change of scenery and environment to ensure I can stay at the top of my game.

“Cardiff have really impressed me recently, and it feels like they are building something special.

“I have a lot of good friends there from the Wales squad, and they cannot talk highly enough of the environment, and Dai Young has convinced me that Cardiff is the best place for me to further my career.”

