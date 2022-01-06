Cameron Pring ‘hungry’ for more after signing new Bristol City deal

Bristol City defender Cameron Pring is “hungry” for more first-team action after signing a new two-year deal that keeps him at Ashton Gate until 2024.

The 23-year-old made his debut for the Robins in August 2021 and has so far made 20 appearances for Nigel Pearson’s side this season.

Pring told Robins TV: “I’m really happy to sign a new deal. At the start of the year my goal was to break into the team, I would have been really happy with 20 appearances at the start of the season but now it makes me hungry to try and get as many appearances as possible.

“I hope that I can cement a starting spot in the team and push on in the second half of the season.”