Ashley Hemmings set to lead the line for Kidderminster against Reading

Kidderminster manager Russell Penn will be hoping striker Ashley Hemmings can help his non-league side spring an Emirates FA Cup shock against Championship side Reading in Saturday’s third-round tie at Aggborough.

Hemmings has already made his mark in the competition this season, having scored in the 1-0 win over Grimsby in the first round and in the 2-0 second-round win over FC Halifax.

Penn will have the services of Walsall defender Joe Foulkes after the 18-year-old’s loan period was extended to the end of the season. Foulkes joined the National League North club in the summer, initially on a six-month loan, and has made 10 appearances so far.

Harriers, whose last three league matches were postponed, are expecting a sell-out crowd of around 5,000 as they bid to emulate the team of 1994 which reached the last-16 following a third-round victory at Birmingham.

With survival in the Championship again the priority, Reading boss Veljko Paunovic has hinted he will rotate his squad for the trip.

Paunovic’s side were held to a 2-2 draw against Derby on Monday, having let slip a 2-0 lead, and the manager is expected to rest several players to ensure they are ready for a run of four league games in 12 days, starting against Fulham on Tuesday night.

Danny Drinkwater and Dejan Tetek, who both missed the Derby clash through Covid, could return, along with Liam Moore who sat out the game because of injury, but Andy Yiadom and Baba Rahman are both away on international duty with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Lucas Joao and Tom McIntyre are both nearing returns from injury but are unlikely to feature at Aggborough so youngsters like Jahmari Clarke, Tyrell Ashcroft and Michael Stickland can all expect call-ups.