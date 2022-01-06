Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

England hoping for the best after Ben Stokes hurts his side on day two

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 11.08am
Ben Stokes picked up an injury on Thursday (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Ben Stokes picked up an injury on Thursday (Jason O’Brien/PA)

England were hoping for the best but fearing the worst after Ben Stokes hurt his side on day two of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney.

Stokes was in the middle of an extended barrage of bouncers in the morning session when he pulled up in his follow-through, clasped his side and left seeking treatment before his over was complete.

A battle-hardened warrior like Stokes only shows pain when he absolutely has to and, although he was able to return in the afternoon to field at slip, he was not considered as a bowling option for the remainder of the day.

Side injuries are among the most troublesome injuries that fast bowlers can sustain, impeding their action and range of movement long after the initial prognosis, and it is not inconceivable that he has bowled his last ball of the series.

Ben Stokes, left, is consoled by James Anderson
Ben Stokes, left, is consoled by James Anderson (Jason O’Brien/PA)

If that is the case, England would face a struggle balancing their team in the absence of their only true all-rounder.

Team-mate Stuart Broad admitted there was some concern in the dressing room, but insisted Stokes would at least fulfil his batting duties unless physically unable to do so.

“He’s one of the toughest blokes I’ve ever met, the toughest cricketer I’ve ever met, so for him to go off and not bowl…it’s obviously sore,” he said.

“He’s icing it at the moment and we’ve no information on what’s happened in his side. Hopefully we give him a lot of rest tomorrow because 12-24 hours in cricket is quite a long time. It gives the body a lot of time to heal.

“He stayed on the field so he could bat in his usual position. He’ll be out there if it’s not torn to shreds. We as England fans and team-mates hope it’s not as bad as him not bowling again on this trip.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier