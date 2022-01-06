Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arsenal fined after admitting they failed to control players against Man City

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 11.38am
Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes was sent off in the 2-1 loss to Manchester City (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal have been fined £20,000 for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the Premier League defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.

The north London club were charged by the Football Association after players surrounded referee Stuart Atwell following the second-half dismissal of Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes for two bookings inside two minutes.

Arsenal, who went on to lose 2-1 after a stoppage-time winner from Rodri earned City victory from an ill-tempered affair at Emirates Stadium, admitted the charge.

An FA statement read: “Arsenal FC has been fined £20,000 after admitting a charge for a breach of FA rule E20.1 and accepting the standard penalty.

“The club failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 59th minute of its Premier League fixture against Manchester City FC.”

Bukayo Saka put the hosts ahead before Pep Guardiola’s side were awarded a controversial penalty in the 57th minute, with match official Atwell adjudging Granit Xhaka had fouled Bernardo Silva after looking at the pitch-side monitor.

Riyad Mahrez scored from the penalty
Riyad Mahrez scored from the penalty (John Walton/PA)

Gabriel caused a melee prior to the penalty and was booked for scuffing the spot, but Riyad Mahrez held his nerve to level with the league leaders’ first shot on target.

Things went from bad to worse for Mikel Arteta’s men when Gabriel was shown a second yellow card moments later for holding back compatriot Gabriel Jesus before Rodri’s last-gasp finish capped a frustrating afternoon.

