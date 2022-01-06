Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Great Britain out of ATP Cup despite beating United States in doubles decider

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 12.46pm Updated: January 6 2022, 1.10pm
Daniel Evans and Jamie Murray won another doubles decider (Rick Rycroft/AP)
Daniel Evans and Jamie Murray won another doubles decider (Rick Rycroft/AP)

Great Britain are out of the ATP Cup despite finishing their Group C matches with victory over the United States.

Dan Evans and Jamie Murray had kept Britain in with a chance of making the semi-finals of the Sydney event as they battled back from a set and a break down against US pair Taylor Fritz and John Isner to triumph 6-7 (3) 7-5 10-8.

That secured the British team a 2-1 victory in the tie and left them needing Germany to win their later tie against Canada in order to advance.

But wins for Denis Shapovalov over Jan-Lennard Struff (7-6 (5) 4-6 6-3) and then Felix Auger-Aliassime against Alexander Zverev (6-4 4-6 6-3) saw the Canadians advance instead to a last-four meeting with defending champions Russia.

Britain, who had beaten Germany 2-1 and then lost 2-0 to Canada earlier in the group, headed into their doubles showdown with the US after Evans beat Isner 6-4 7-6 (3) and Cameron Norrie was then defeated 7-6 (4) 3-6 6-1 by Fritz.

Evans and Murray had already won one deciding match against Germany and produced another impressive display.

Evans told the ATP’s website: “Jamie talked me through the whole match. I don’t call anything, he calls everything, I just go with it.

“It makes my job a lot easier when I have him everywhere, so I just run around basically and hopefully he mops it up.”

Murray added: “We were just hustling. We just kept saying, ‘Just try to get the ball back in play, start the point’, and tried to use our skills after that.

“We played an amazing point to break back at 4-2, got a bit of momentum and played a great tie-break, which is ultimately what it comes down to so many times.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]