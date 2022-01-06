Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Man Utd right-back Ethan Laird joins Bournemouth on loan

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 3.28pm
Manchester United defender Ethan Laird has joined Bournemouth on loan for the rest of the season (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United defender Ethan Laird has joined Bournemouth on loan for the rest of the season (Nick Potts/PA)

Bournemouth have signed Manchester United full-back Ethan Laird on loan until the end of the season.

The England Under-19 international spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Swansea, where he made 21 appearances for the Cherries’ Sky Bet Championship rivals.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the club’s website: “Ethan is an exciting prospect and we are very pleased to have brought him on board.

“His style of play fits perfectly with ours and I’m confident he can help us build on what has been an excellent first half of the season.

“He has impressed during his two previous loan spells and is very well thought of at Manchester United, so we couldn’t be happier to have secured his services.”

Basingstoke-born Laird, 20, has made two senior appearances for United, both coming in the 2019-20 Europa League.

Laird spent the second half of last season on loan at MK Dons, making 25 appearances for the League One club.

He was reunited with former Dons boss Russell Martin in August following the former Scotland defender’s switch to Swansea.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier