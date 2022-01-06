Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bali Mumba in contention for Peterborough debut against Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 4.42pm
Bali Mumba made three senior appearances for Norwich this season (Joe Giddens/PA)
Bali Mumba made three senior appearances for Norwich this season (Joe Giddens/PA)

Peterborough are likely to include new loan signing Bali Mumba in their squad for Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie against Bristol Rovers.

Defender Mumba has joined Posh until the end of the season from Premier League side Norwich and is expected to go straight into Darren Ferguson’s squad.

The hosts will be without midfielder Joel Randall due to a slight hamstring issue, while Jack Marriott and Ricky-Jade Jones are also ruled out and Dan Butler (ankle) is sidelined for the rest of the season.

Manager Ferguson, whose side have not played since a 3-1 Sky Bet Championship defeat to Blackpool on December 18, has winger Joe Ward available again following a recent positive coronavirus test.

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton will be unable to field new signing Ryan Loft at London Road.

Forward Loft joined the League Two Pirates from Scunthorpe on Tuesday but is cup-tied having represented his former club earlier in the competition.

Rovers – who have not played for almost a month due to postponements – will welcome back defender Cian Harries from a one-match ban but midfielder Sam Finley is in the middle of a three-game suspension.

Defender Alfie Kilgour (knee) and midfielder Josh Grant (hamstring) are unlikely to return, while on-loan Stoke player Connor Taylor (calf) is another doubt.

