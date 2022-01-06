Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brentford boss Thomas Frank is not taking Port Vale lightly

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 5.06pm
Thomas Frank is taking Brentford’s FA Cup visit to Port Vale seriously (John Walton/PA)
Thomas Frank is taking Brentford's FA Cup visit to Port Vale seriously (John Walton/PA)

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has no intentions of fielding a weakened line-up for a “tricky” FA Cup third-round tie at Port Vale despite the Bees’ busy upcoming schedule.

A trip to Vale on Saturday afternoon marks the start of five fixtures in 15 days for Brentford, whose opponents are set to include Southampton and Manchester United after postponements in December due to coronavirus outbreaks.

However, Frank, whose Premier League side were denied a semi-final place in the Carabao Cup for a second successive season after defeat to Chelsea last month, insisted he is not overlooking the League Two Valiants.

Port Vale may not have played in nearly a month because of Covid issues but Frank is full of admiration for Darrell Clarke’s side, despite 62 league places separating the teams.

Frank said: “We truly respect Port Vale, a good team that is doing well in League Two. I’ll put a strong team out there, a strong squad to travel because I believe in keeping the momentum. We’d love to go on a cup run.

“I think about the next game, that is now the FA Cup game against Port Vale, we have to do everything we can to win and give it maximum focus. After that it’s on to the next game against Southampton. I like to win, I want to win.

“I’ve heard that playing away to Port Vale is tricky, it’s a tricky ground and will be lively. I hope we have a very fantastic cup atmosphere. We’re up for it, we know how they like to play and try to attack. We’ll be ready.

“I’m 100 per cent sure that Darrell Clarke will put his strongest side out because they have been hit by Covid then got a lot of other games postponed because other teams have Covid. He needs a game with his starting XI which we’re looking forward to facing.”

Winger Sergi Canos and midfielder Mathias Jenson are set to miss out once more with hamstring and hip problems respectively but Frank is optimistic the pair could be available to face the Saints in the top-flight on Tuesday.

Frank, who could welcome back French forward Bryan Mbeumo following a calf complaint, was reminded of the fluctuating fortunes of Brentford and Port Vale, who met in League Two in 2008-09 and League One in 2013-14.

Frank said: “We are not even six months into our first Premier League season but it just put things in perspective. We are in the Premier League, Port Vale are in League Two, we need to embrace that we have done so well.

“Sometimes it is more clear when we play the cup tournaments.”

