Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Cheltenham could hand debut to defender Ben Williams after move from Barnsley

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 5.06pm
Ben Williams began his professional career at Barnsley (Dave Howarth/PA)
Ben Williams began his professional career at Barnsley (Dave Howarth/PA)

Cheltenham could hand a debut to defender Ben Williams when they host Burton in Sky Bet League One.

Williams joined the Robins from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee on Wednesday and is poised to go straight into Michael Duff’s squad.

Striker Kyle Joseph is unavailable for Saturday’s match after being recalled from his loan spell by parent club Swansea.

Manager Duff hopes to welcome back Chris Hussey and Grant Horton from Covid-related absences but is unsure whether Ellis Chapman will be involved, while George Lloyd and Taylor Perry remain sidelined.

Burton striker Louis Moult is in contention to make his first senior appearance in almost two and a half years.

Moult, who suffered a freak ankle injury in pre-season after joining the Brewers last summer following an injury-hit spell with Preston, has returned to training and is edging closer to action.

Manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink may opt for an unchanged side at Whaddon Road after beginning the new year with a thumping 4-1 success over Crewe.

On-loan Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison is among those pushing for a recall after scoring as a substitute against Alex, while experienced defender Michael Bostwick this week joined Stevenage on loan.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]