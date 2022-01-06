Defender Marc Roberts not ready to return as Birmingham play host to Plymouth

An error occurred. Please try again.

Birmingham defender Marc Roberts will not be ready to feature in the FA Cup clash with Plymouth despite stepping up his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Manager Lee Bowyer revealed the 31-year-old will return to training on Monday, with forward Lukas Jutkiewicz and winger Jordan Graham also nearing their respective returns but not ready for the Argyle tie.

On-loan goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has returned to Wolves after being ruled out for the season by a dislocated shoulder. Defender Dion Sanderson has also been recalled by the Premier League club.

Gary Gardner and teenager Tate Campbell will be involved in midfield, the latter making his first senior start, while Blues signed Manchester United defender Teden Mengi on loan this week.

Plymouth brought in midfielder Alfie Lewis on a free transfer from Irish side St Patrick’s on Wednesday and he is in contention for an immediate debut.

Panutche Camara will be absent on international duty, having linked up with Guinea-Bissau for the African Nations Cup.

The club will be monitoring developments relating to Peterborough loanee Ryan Broom, after Posh director of football Barry Fry raised the possibility of recalling the midfielder to sell him in a permanent deal.

All the players affected by the Covid-19 outbreak which has kept the club out of action since their Boxing Day win at Cheltenham have now reported back to the club.