Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Birmingham dedicate game against Plymouth to murdered fan Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 5.40pm
Birmingham continue to honour murdered six-year-old fan Arthur Labinjo-Hughes (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Birmingham continue to honour murdered six-year-old fan Arthur Labinjo-Hughes (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Birmingham have dedicated Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Plymouth as their first annual “Arthur’s Memorial Matchday” in memory of murdered six-year-old Blues fan Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

The team will wear commemorative shirts with an “Arthur 6” kit printed on them, which will then be auctioned in aid of the NSPCC. A portion of matchday programme sales will also go to the children’s charity.

A club statement announced: “Funds will also go to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, where staff worked tirelessly to help the young Arthur.

“Each year at the Arthur Memorial Matchday, an executive box will also be donated to a local children’s care home for the carers and young people to use and enjoy a game in a unique way.”

Arthur was killed in June 2020 and a trial in November and December 2021 saw his stepmother Emma Tustin jailed for life, with a minimum 29-year term, for murder and his father Thomas Hughes for 21 years for manslaughter.

Their sentences have since been referred to the Court of Appeal after attorney general Suella Braverman deemed them too lenient.

Birmingham, along with many other clubs, paid tribute in the sixth minute of their following home game.

The family zone at the club’s St Andrew’s ground has since been renamed Arthur’s Area and the memorial matchday will take place each year at the home game closest to what would have been his birthday, January 4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier