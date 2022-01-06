Ilias Chair misses out as QPR take on Rotherham in FA Cup third round

An error occurred. Please try again.

QPR will be without Ilias Chair through international duty for the FA Cup third-round tie against Rotherham.

Midfielder Chair is away with Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations, so is set to also miss some Sky Bet Championship fixtures as the Hoops look to maintain their promotion push.

Andre Dozzell sat out the win at Birmingham through illness, so will be assessed while Charlie Austin could come back into the attack having started on the bench last time out.

Defender Moses Odubajo, Sam McCallum and Jordy De Wijs all continue their rehabilitation from injury problems.

Sky Bet League One leaders Rotherham will be missing Mickel Miller and Ben Wiles for the trip to west London.

Forward Miller has a hamstring issue, while midfielder Wiles is managing a back problem.

The Millers reported no fresh Covid-19 cases in their camp as of Thursday afternoon, with Paul Warne’s side looking to cause an upset at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Defender Angus MacDonald is stepping up his recovery following a long lay-off, but will not be rushed back into action.