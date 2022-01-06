Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ilias Chair misses out as QPR take on Rotherham in FA Cup third round

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 5.40pm
QPR midfielder Ilias Chair is away with Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations (Steven Paston/PA)
QPR midfielder Ilias Chair is away with Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations (Steven Paston/PA)

QPR will be without Ilias Chair through international duty for the FA Cup third-round tie against Rotherham.

Midfielder Chair is away with Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations, so is set to also miss some Sky Bet Championship fixtures as the Hoops look to maintain their promotion push.

Andre Dozzell sat out the win at Birmingham through illness, so will be assessed while Charlie Austin could come back into the attack having started on the bench last time out.

Defender Moses Odubajo, Sam McCallum and Jordy De Wijs all continue their rehabilitation from injury problems.

Sky Bet League One leaders Rotherham will be missing Mickel Miller and Ben Wiles for the trip to west London.

Forward Miller has a hamstring issue, while midfielder Wiles is managing a back problem.

The Millers reported no fresh Covid-19 cases in their camp as of Thursday afternoon, with Paul Warne’s side looking to cause an upset at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Defender Angus MacDonald is stepping up his recovery following a long lay-off, but will not be rushed back into action.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier