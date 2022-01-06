Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wigan face Blackburn without midfielder Jordan Cousins because of tendon injury

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 5.48pm
Jordan Cousins is a long-term absentee (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jordan Cousins is a long-term absentee (Richard Sellers/PA)

Wigan will be without Jordan Cousins for their FA Cup tie with Blackburn as the midfielder faces another lengthy lay-off.

Cousins missed nearly two months and then was forced off on his comeback against Shewsbury in early December with what was thought to be a short-term setback, only for scans to reveal a tendon injury which could keep him out for four months.

Midfielder Scott Smith remains sidelined by a broken leg.

Striker Charlie Wyke is another long-term absentee after suffering a cardiac arrest in training in November.

Blackburn full-back Harry Pickering’s hamstring injury will keep him out for between four and six weeks as boss Tony Mowbray revealed it is more serious than first thought.

Midfielder Tayo Edun is likely to once again deputise after coming on for Edun during the goalless draw with Huddersfield.

Bradley Dack is back in training but not ready to return, but Joe Rankin-Costello is set to be included among the substitutes as he seeks a first appearance since November’s 7-0 hammering against Fulham.

Mowbray also revealed Rovers have “one or two cases” of Covid-19 among youth players and staff. While there is no indication his selection for Wigan will be seriously affected, he added: “It feels inevitable that it’s coming at some stage. We’ve got all the protocols in place, but we’ve seen big clubs with huge resources that have had games called off.”

