Northampton boss Jon Brady could hand debut to Chanka Zimba against Crawley

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 5.50pm
Jon Brady could give a debut to new Northampton recruit Chanka Zimba (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jon Brady could give a debut to new Northampton recruit Chanka Zimba (Richard Sellers/PA)

Northampton could hand a debut to new signing Chanka Zimba when Crawley visit in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

The Cardiff forward completed a loan move to Sixfields on Thursday and will help compensate for the loss of Kion Etete, who saw his temporary switch to the Cobblers cut short by parent club Tottenham.

Dominic Revan is another to depart this week after being recalled by Aston Villa while Scotty Pollock was absent for the 5-2 loss at Swindon last weekend with a groin injury.

Jon Brady admitted following the heavy away defeat that several of his squad were lacking sharpness after a Covid-19 outbreak forced them to be without a fixture for 21 days but more players are set to be in contention for the clash with Town.

Crawley were in a similar situation and their New Year’s Day victory over Colchester was also their first game since December 11.

Boss John Yems could only name six players on the bench but will be able to call upon experienced defender Joel Lynch again.

Lynch put pen to paper on a new deal this week after his original short-term contract at the club had been due to expire on January 3.

The Reds will be without Blondy Nna Noukeu after he returned to Stoke but the likes of Archie Davies, Ludwig Francillette and Nick Tsaroulla featured in a midweek friendly with Spurs and could make the bench on Saturday.

