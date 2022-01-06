Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tranmere coping with positive Covid-19 cases ahead of meeting with Scunthorpe

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 5.58pm
Tranmere boss Micky Mellon is confident he will have enough players available to fulfil the fixture (Nick Potts/PA)
Tranmere boss Micky Mellon is confident he will have enough players available to fulfil the fixture (Nick Potts/PA)

Tranmere are continuing to deal with positive Covid-19 cases ahead of the Sky Bet League Two match against Scunthorpe.

Rovers captain Calum McManaman, currently serving a suspension, and defender Nat Knight-Percival, returning from a hamstring injury, are among those recovering.

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon, though, is confident he will have enough players available to fulfil the fixture, with striker Paul Glatzel (hamstring) now back in full training.

Winger Josh McPake has bolstered the squad after joining on loan from Scottish champions Rangers until the end of the season.

Scunthorpe boss Keith Hill is set to face his former side, having guided Rovers to a play-off place last season.

Iron club captain Harry Davis made his return to the starting line-up against Carlisle after seven weeks out with a calf problem, so could retain his place in defence.

Forward Sam Burns has signed on loan from Championship side Blackburn for the rest of the season, while midfielder Hayden Hackney’s spell from Middlesbrough has been extended until the end of the campaign.

Striker Ryan Loft has completed a permanent move to Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

