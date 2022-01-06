Usman Khawaja returns in style as England suffer – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association January 6 2022, 6.26pm Usman Khawaja kept Australia on top against England (Jason O’Brien/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 6. Cricket Usman Khawaja made it another tough day for England. You absolutely love to see it 🇦🇺 @Uz_Khawaja pic.twitter.com/9pX7r54bLe— Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) January 6, 2022 View this post on InstagramA post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) Yes @Uz_Khawaja 👌🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻— Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) January 6, 2022 Stuart Broad’s display had some thinking what might’ve been. Waking up to see @StuartBroad8 has got 5 wickets is one part brilliant and two parts very frustrating! Still can’t get my head around the decision to leave him out at the Gabba and MCG! 🤦🏻♂️ #Ashes— Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) January 6, 2022 What a spell this is from @StuartBroad8 !! Showing once again what a character he is and how England got it totally wrong in Brisbane .. !! This pitch is lively … this score already is around Par IMO .. #Ashes— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 6, 2022 Gary Lineker had a joke at England’s expense. Shame they let the England cricket team into Australia. #TheAshes— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) January 6, 2022 At least one former England player was celebrating. Happy birthday @jamestaylor20! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/qxSa1Q5AwG— England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 6, 2022 Football Steed Malbranque was getting some birthday love. Bon anniversaire, Steed Malbranque! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/TUiWtxPJJr— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 6, 2022 STEEEEEEED! 🐎#FFC pic.twitter.com/H3qqX8mhm2— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 6, 2022 Happy birthday, Steed! 🥳🇫🇷#SAFC pic.twitter.com/4wkLFRhi2a— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) January 6, 2022 Lauren Hemp had a new deal to celebrate. Here to stay 💙 pic.twitter.com/0tz4myDuGr— Lauren Hemp (@lauren__hemp) January 6, 2022 Tennis Great Britain were on fire at the ATP Cup. Evo 🔥 🇬🇧 🔥 Bench 🔥 Great win for 🇬🇧 vs 🇺🇸 Load of great tennis across the 3 matches. @ATPCup @TennisTV pic.twitter.com/n90aq5cNHc— Jamie Murray (@jamie_murray) January 6, 2022 Captain Liam Broady kept number one fan Andy Murray in check. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Liam Broady (@liambroady) How to train in quarantine. Landed in Adelaide and tested positive. No symptoms and two negative results since testing positive. Respecting all the local covid protocols and training in my room but I have to work on my ball control, literally😂🥜 Thank you Tennis Australia for all the equipment! #badbounce pic.twitter.com/9ePxb2l6oc— Sebastian Korda (@SebiKorda) January 6, 2022 Boxing Tyson Fury’s feeling fine. Feeling fantastic 🙏😎 pic.twitter.com/LVHenrnlGf— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 6, 2022 The fight they all want to see? Who would like to see me fight this beast boxing rules @ufc gloves?@danawhite @francis_ngannou pic.twitter.com/xONNoT8NzR— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 6, 2022 Formula One Drivers were living their best lives during the winter break. A few holiday snaps from the F1 grid 👌📸#F1 pic.twitter.com/yqo9QkR4tO— Formula 1 (@F1) January 6, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Stuart Broad takes five wickets for England but Usman Khawaja shines brightest Usman Khawaja makes comeback century as England struggle to stay in the fight Catalans on the hunt for remote control car pilots – Wednesday’s sporting social Djokovic heads Down Under and Terry returns home – Tuesday’s sporting social