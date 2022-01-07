Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Man Utd’s new manager needs Cristiano Ronaldo seal-of-approval

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 7.16am Updated: January 7 2022, 8.00am
Manchester Utd’s new manager reportedly needs Ronaldo seal-of-approval (Owen Humphreys/PA)
What the papers say

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United a year before the expiry of his contract if he does not approve of the club’s new manager, the Daily Star says. And Ronaldo has reportedly made it known he would not approve of interim boss Ralf Rangnick getting the permanent job.

The Sun claims Liverpool are getting closer to signing 24-year-old winger Luis Diaz. According to the paper, a deal with the Colombian who currently plays for Porto could set the English Premier League club back £60 million.

Liverpool’s Divock Origi.
Liverpool’s Divock Origi could leave Merseyside for the North East (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

In more Liverpool-related gossip, the club’s current forward Divock Origi could be snatched up by Newcastle. The Telegraph claims the 26-year-old is on the Magpies’ radar as they look for cover for injured striker Callum Wilson.

According to the Shields Gazette, Everton’s offer for 24-year-old Sean Longstaff has been knocked back by Newcastle. The paper reports the north-east club are hoping to agree a new deal with the English midfielder ahead of his current one expiring in the summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Todd Cantwell: Sky Sports reports that Newcastle and “one other Premier League club” are vying to tie down the 23-year-old Norwich midfielder.

Philippe Coutinho: The same outlet reports two other Premier League clubs are trying to sign the 29-year-old Brazilian who currently plays with Barcelona.

