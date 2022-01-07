Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Yoane Wissa producing ‘magic moments’ but can still get better – Thomas Frank

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 9.00am
Yoane Wissa has impressed since joining Brentford in the summer (Ashley Western/PA)
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank suspects Yoane Wissa still has more to offer but is impressed by the “magic moments” the DR Congo forward is producing in his first season with the Bees.

Wissa joined Brentford in the summer from Lorient for a fee reported to be £8.5million and bagged three goals in his first two starts in the Carabao Cup before coming off the bench to score against both Liverpool and West Ham.

An ankle injury sidelined Wissa for several weeks but the 25-year-old celebrated his sixth goal of the season last Sunday with a superb left-foot finish that helped the Premier League newcomers to a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa.

Asked about his contributions, Frank said: “That was why we brought him in and paid quite a lot of money: to produce some of these magic moments.

“A little bit out of nothing, he produced a goal we needed the most that also changed the momentum of the game.

“I think he’s getting better and better but I still think he’s not as sharp as he was just before he got injured against West Ham.

“What I see in training, he’s doing well but he lacks the last 10 or 15 per cent of that when he was just banging goals in in training. But it’s nice to know he can still get better.”

Wissa is in line for his third successive start when Brentford visit Port Vale in the FA Cup third round on Saturday afternoon, with defender Kristoffer Ajer available again after a long lay-off following hamstring trouble.

There may be 62 places separating Brentford and the League Two Valiants, but Frank refuses to underestimate the task at hand as the Dane looks to steer the West Londoners towards another memorable cup run.

Frank, whose side were denied a semi-final place in the Carabao Cup for a second successive season after defeat to Chelsea last month, said of Vale: “I’m sure they’ll come flying out to perform and impress and do what they can to win.

“We know it’s the oldest cup tournament in the world and I would say the one with the biggest prestige to try to win.

“I love the story about cup tournaments and especially the FA Cup. Of course I followed the FA Cup a lot, especially when I was younger in Denmark, so I’m excited.

“For whatever reason since I’ve been here it’s only been the Carabao Cup we’ve been quite successful in so I’d like to change that with the FA Cup, this year I’d like to see us have a nice run.”

