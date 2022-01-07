Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gillingham could hand debut to Tom Dickson-Peters for Ipswich clash

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 9.36am
Tom Dickson-Peters has joined Gillingham on loan from Norwich for the rest of the season (Joe Giddens/PA).
Tom Dickson-Peters has joined Gillingham on loan from Norwich for the rest of the season (Joe Giddens/PA).

Tom Dickson-Peters could make his Gillingham debut when Ipswich visit Priestfield on Saturday.

The Gills – currently 22nd in the League One table – announced on Tuesday they had signed the 19-year-old striker on loan from Norwich for the rest of the season.

Midfielder Dan Adshead, also on loan from Norwich, has been sidelined since late November due to a broken foot, with the expectation that he will be out until the middle of January.

There could be a return to action for skipper Kyle Dempsey, who was back in the matchday squad after injury as an unused substitute for the 0-0 draw at MK Dons on New Year’s Day, which halted a five-game losing streak.

Ipswich look set to have more players to choose from than they did for their last outing, the 1-0 home win over Wycombe on December 29 that was their first match under new boss Kieran McKenna.

Christian Walton and Cameron Burgess missed that game after testing positive for coronavirus, Kyle Edwards and Rekeem Harper did not make the squad despite returning to training having recovered from Covid-19, and Bersant Celina, Jon Nolan and Hayden Coulson were ruled out by injury.

Ahead of Saturday’s contest, McKenna has mentioned only Nolan and Coulson as absentees, adding that “other than that we have had a big group out at training”.

The Tractor Boys, whose New Year’s Day fixture against Lincoln was postponed due to coronavirus cases in the Imps’ squad, head into the encounter against Steve Evans’ Gillingham lying 11th in the table.

