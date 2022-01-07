Hartlepool assessing options ahead of Blackpool FA Cup clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hartlepool manager Graeme Lee could have a selection conundrum ahead of their FA clash with Blackpool.

Matty Daly, Martin Smith and Tom Crawford could all push to start following an impressive Papa John’s Trophy display in midweek after the usual midfield trio of Nicky Featherstone, Mark Shelton and Gavan Holohan all dropped to the bench.

Jamie Sterry’s shoulder injury could see Eddie Jones continue to fill the right-back slot.

Jordan Cook could also be a doubt after he went off injured against Oldham.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley admitted that he “won’t have loads of options” ahead of the trip to the north-east.

Critchley hinted that he could be forced to make “one or two changes” as the Seasiders squad deals with Covid and injuries.

They will be without Sonny Carey, who is out long-term after fracturing his metatarsal.

Blackpool are also without Ryan Wintle who has been recalled to his parent club, Cardiff.