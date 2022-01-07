Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Paul Tisdale’s new signings could feature as Stevenage host Walsall

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 11.36am
Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale could field a new-look side against Walsall (Simon Marper/PA)
Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale could field a new-look side against Walsall (Simon Marper/PA)

Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale could refresh his side for the visit of Walsall in Sky Bet League Two after a flurry of signings in the opening week of the January transfer window.

Club favourite Michael Bostwick, comfortable at centre-half or in midfield, headlined the arrivals after rejoining the club on loan from Burton.

Goalkeepers Laurie Walker and Christy Pym, defender Luke O’Neill and midfielder Ed Upson are the other new faces which increase Tisdale’s options.

Loan keeper Joseph Anang has returned to parent club West Ham and midfielder Elliot Osborne has left the club for Altrincham.

Midfielder Brendan Kiernan could return for the Saddlers after missing last week’s 3-3 draw against Newport following a positive coronavirus test.

Forward Conor Wilkinson will hope to start after coming off the bench to score twice against the Welsh side, including the last-gasp equaliser.

Defender Emmanuel Monthe is still suspended, while forward Rory Holden is continuing his recovery from knee problems.

Rollin Menayese is set to make his first appearance since making his loan move from Mansfield permanent.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier