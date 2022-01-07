Nigel Pearson to pick from same squad when Bristol City host Fulham in FA Cup

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson does not have the luxury of being able to rotate his squad for the FA Cup clash with Fulham.

Pearson, whose side also face the Cottagers in the Championship next week, says he might make one or two changes, but will pick from the same group of players.

George Tanner has been ruled out for a couple of months while Joe Williams (hamstring) remains sidelined.

Andy King returns to the fray after serving a one-match ban.

Fulham finally return to action when they make the trip to Ashton Gate.

They have not played since December 20 due to a coronavirus outbreak at Craven Cottage and opposition clubs.

Boss Marco Silva revealed there are still a couple of positive cases within the camp, but did not give names.

They will be without Jean Michael Seri as the Ivory Coast international is away at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Ivan Cavaleiro is injured.