Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Nigel Pearson to pick from same squad when Bristol City host Fulham in FA Cup

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 11.48am
Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City host Fulham on Saturday (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City host Fulham on Saturday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson does not have the luxury of being able to rotate his squad for the FA Cup clash with Fulham.

Pearson, whose side also face the Cottagers in the Championship next week, says he might make one or two changes, but will pick from the same group of players.

George Tanner has been ruled out for a couple of months while Joe Williams (hamstring) remains sidelined.

Andy King returns to the fray after serving a one-match ban.

Fulham finally return to action when they make the trip to Ashton Gate.

They have not played since December 20 due to a coronavirus outbreak at Craven Cottage and opposition clubs.

Boss Marco Silva revealed there are still a couple of positive cases within the camp, but did not give names.

They will be without Jean Michael Seri as the Ivory Coast international is away at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Ivan Cavaleiro is injured.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier