Millwall to give late fitness test to Jed Wallace ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Millwall will have to check on the fitness of Jed Wallace ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup showdown with local rivals Crystal Palace.

The five-goal hitman, who is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a move during the January transfer window, has not featured since December 11 due to a thigh injury but returned to training this week and could be involved for the third-round tie.

Lions boss Gary Rowett confirmed on Thursday back-up goalkeeper George Long will start while Maikel Kieftenbeld, Ben Thompson, George Saville and Connor Mahoney may be part of the squad following recent absences.

Daniel Ballard (knee), Ryan Leonard (ankle), Danny McNamara and Mason Bennett (both illness) look set to miss out while Murray Wallace could also be sidelined, with his partner due to give birth on Saturday.

Crystal Palace will be boosted for the trip across south London by the return of Conor Gallagher, who had sat out the last two matches due to an unspecified issue.

The Chelsea loanee returned to training this week and could start at the Den, with manager Patrick Vieira insisting on Friday he will put out his “best team” against the Sky Bet Championship side.

Palace will be without a number of key personnel though, with Cheikhou Kouyate, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Vice-captain James McArthur is also still unavailable due to a hamstring injury sustained in November.