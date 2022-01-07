Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Millwall to give late fitness test to Jed Wallace ahead of Crystal Palace clash

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 11.52am
Jed Wallace could return for Millwall’s FA Cup tie with Crystal Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)
Jed Wallace could return for Millwall’s FA Cup tie with Crystal Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)

Millwall will have to check on the fitness of Jed Wallace ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup showdown with local rivals Crystal Palace.

The five-goal hitman, who is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a move during the January transfer window, has not featured since December 11 due to a thigh injury but returned to training this week and could be involved for the third-round tie.

Lions boss Gary Rowett confirmed on Thursday back-up goalkeeper George Long will start while Maikel Kieftenbeld, Ben Thompson, George Saville and Connor Mahoney may be part of the squad following recent absences.

Daniel Ballard (knee), Ryan Leonard (ankle), Danny McNamara and Mason Bennett (both illness) look set to miss out while Murray Wallace could also be sidelined, with his partner due to give birth on Saturday.

Crystal Palace will be boosted for the trip across south London by the return of Conor Gallagher, who had sat out the last two matches due to an unspecified issue.

The Chelsea loanee returned to training this week and could start at the Den, with manager Patrick Vieira insisting on Friday he will put out his “best team” against the Sky Bet Championship side.

Palace will be without a number of key personnel though, with Cheikhou Kouyate, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Vice-captain James McArthur is also still unavailable due to a hamstring injury sustained in November.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier