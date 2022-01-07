Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steven Fletcher adds to Stoke injury list ahead of Leyton Orient clash

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 12.08pm
Stoke’s Steven Fletcher is not expected to be fit to play Leyton Orient (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Steven Fletcher is the latest to be ruled out for Stoke ahead of their FA Cup game with Leyton Orient.

The striker has a hip injury to join Nick Powell (cracked fibula), Jordan Thompson (knee), Joe Bursik and Romaine Sawyers (both quad) on the sidelines.

Harry Souttar is hoping to return in pre-season after suffering cruciate ligament damage while on international duty with Australia in November.

Abdallah Sima has been battling a groin injury while Tom Edwards (knee) is struggling and Josh Tymon is in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid.

Visitors Orient go to the bet365 Stadium on Sunday without defender Tom James.

The former Cardiff youngster is out for up to four months with a hamstring injury he suffered last month.

Alex Mitchell, Theo Archibald and Omar Beckles are back after Covid related absences.

It will Orient’s first game since December 18 when they lost 1-0 to Tranmere.

