Accrington hit by illness ahead of MK Dons clash

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 12.46pm
Accrington are still without captain Seamus Conneely (Richard Sellers/PA)
Accrington are still without captain Seamus Conneely (Richard Sellers/PA)

Accrington boss Jon Coleman could be forced to make changes ahead of their clash with MK Dons.

Coleman told the club website that his squad have fewer cases of Covid but there is some sickness in the camp.

Midfielder David Morgan is undertaking light training and is edging closer to a return.

Captain Seamus Conneely and Joe Pritchard are also doubtful as they continue to return to fitness.

Troy Parrott is available for MK Dons after returning from suspension.

Aden Baldwin is doubtful after missing the last three games with injury and Ethan Robson could also be assessed ahead of the game after limping off against Charlton midweek.

Defender Dean Lewington could return for Dons after being rested for the Charlton game.

New signing Theo Corbeanu could also be handed his debut following his arrival on loan from Wolves, and already has experience in League One after spending the first half of the season at Sheffield Wednesday.

