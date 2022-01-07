Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Andreas Christensen in line for Chelsea return

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 2.52pm
Andreas Christensen, pictured, should return for Chelsea after injury (Adam Davy/PA)
Andreas Christensen, pictured, should return for Chelsea after injury (Adam Davy/PA)

Andreas Christensen could return after back trouble to ease Chelsea’s defensive issues in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round clash with non-league Chesterfield.

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante will continue Covid isolation, while Trevoh Chalobah (thigh), Ben Chilwell (knee) and Reece James (hamstring) remain out of action.

Cesar Azpilicueta avoided any injury in the midweek win over Tottenham, while Kai Havertz will be available despite a painful broken finger.

Youngsters Harvey Vale and Lewis Hall should be involved again, though boss Thomas Tuchel will still aim to field a strong starting line-up.

Chesterfield boss James Rowe has a number of selection issues to deal with ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Tyrone Williams is cup-tied after being involved in an earlier round of the competition for Solihull, which is likely to open up a place in the team for Fraser Kerr.

Irish defender Gavin Gunning could miss out after being taken off as a precaution with fatigue in the New Year’s Day win over King’s Lynn, having returned to the team following a broken nose. Jamie Grimes is poised to deputise if Gunning misses out.

Jack Clarke has learned that the ruptured hamstring he suffered in the league match against Halifax on December 28 will keep him out for nine months, while Laurence Maguire is also out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier