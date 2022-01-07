Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wolves set to make changes for FA Cup clash with Sheffield United

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 2.54pm
John Ruddy may start in goal for Wolves’ FA Cup tie against Sheffield United (David Davies/PA)
John Ruddy may start in goal for Wolves’ FA Cup tie against Sheffield United (David Davies/PA)

Wolves boss Bruno Lage is expected to make some changes for their FA Cup tie against Sheffield United.

John Ruddy is likely to deputise for Jose Sa in goal while the likes of Ki-Jana Hoever and Fabio Silva could also be handed rare starting places. Rayan Ait-Nouri is fit again after a groin problem and the French defender could get his first outing for a month on Sunday.

Lage, a former assistant manager at Sheffield Wednesday, may not make too many changes, however, with his team having played only once since December 19.

Hwang Hee-chan (hamstring), Willy Boly (calf), Jonny Castro Otto (knee), Yerson Mosquera (hamstring) and Pedro Neto (knee) remain out.

Sheffield United will be without 11 players due to injury and coronavirus issues.

The Blades have not had a game since December 20 and boss Paul Heckingbottom did not name the players affected, although Robin Olsen is known to be an absentee.

Morgan Gibbs-White, on loan from Wolves, would have been eligible to play against his parent club but the midfielder is nursing a knee injury.

Rhian Brewster resumed training this week after an absence with a hamstring issue and the striker should be involved in the third-round tie.

