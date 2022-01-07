Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Lee Bullen takes charge at Ayr after leaving Sheffield Wednesday role

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 3.08pm Updated: January 7 2022, 4.58pm
Lee Bullen is the new Ayr manager (Nigel French/PA)
Lee Bullen is the new Ayr manager (Nigel French/PA)

Lee Bullen has taken over as Ayr manager after leaving his coaching role at Sheffield Wednesday.

The former Wednesday player, who played in all 11 positions for the Owls, was latterly the club’s under-23s coach and had three spells as caretaker manager.

The former Dunfermline and Falkirk player takes over from Jim Duffy, with Ayr sitting seventh in the cinch Championship ahead of the visit of leaders Arbroath on Saturday.

A statement from Wednesday read: “The native Scot now moves back to his homeland and departs with the sincere thanks and very best wishes of everyone associated with Sheffield Wednesday.”

Bullen will be in the dugout when Ayr host Dick Campbell’s side on Saturday.

Ayr managing director Graeme Mathie said on the club’s website: “In all our conversations with Lee, it became clear he had a great desire to be the first team head coach at Ayr United and be part of the journey we want to start as a club.

“He brings a variety of experiences from his time playing and coaching in a number of different countries, and he has taken on a variety of leadership roles throughout his career.

“We are all really looking forward to working with him and supporting him to deliver on field success here.”

