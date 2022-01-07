Luke Garrard given selection boost as Boreham Wood host AFC Wimbledon in FA Cup

An error occurred. Please try again.

Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard has been given a selection boost as the National League side look to reach the FA Cup fourth round for the first time in their history.

Defender Will Evans will be available to return to the side to face AFC Wimbledon after completing the suspension he received in last month’s win at Woking.

Goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond will retain his place after the club secured an extension of his loan spell from Championship side Fulham this week until the end of the season.

Garrard’s men will be confident of pulling off an upset as they head into the weekend unbeaten in 10 league and cup matches stretching back to a loss to Chesterfield in October.

Wimbledon hope for some relief from a stuttering League One campaign which saw them beaten 3-0 at Oxford last time out.

The Dons will be without striker Aaron Pressley who sustained a hamstring injury last month and is set to remain on the sidelines.

Defender Will Nightingale could make a welcome return to the squad for the first time since sustaining ACL and ankle injuries in October.

Ayoub Assal is also in contention after missing the loss at Oxford after posting a positive coronavirus test.