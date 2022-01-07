Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Swansea hope to have players back from Covid-related absences for Saints tie

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 3.34pm
Russell Martin’s Swansea have not played since December 11 (James Holyoak/PA)
Russell Martin’s Swansea have not played since December 11 (James Holyoak/PA)

Swansea boss Russell Martin hopes to have a number of players back from Covid-related absences for Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie with Southampton.

The Swans have not played since December 11 after seeing Sky Bet Championship games against QPR, Millwall, Luton and Fulham postponed.

Martin will still have some absentees due to health and safety protocols around returning to training and playing.

City this week lost the services of loanee Ethan Laird after he was recalled by parent club Manchester United and then joined Bournemouth on a temporary basis.

Southampton have seven players unavailable for the trip to Wales.

Forward Che Adams and defender Kyle Walker-Peters have been ruled out by positive coronavirus cases, along with youngster Thierry Small.

Defender Mohammed Salisu is banned and Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is also missing Tino Livramento (knee) and Will Smallbone (calf).

Mali winger Moussa Djenepo is on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

