Son Heung-min out of Morecambe cup tie

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 3.50pm Updated: January 7 2022, 4.30pm
Son Heung-min is set for a fortnight on the sidelines (Adam Davy/PA)
Tottenham will be without Son Heung-min for the visit of League One Morecambe.

The South Korean picked up a muscle injury against Chelsea in midweek and is out for the remainder of Spurs’ January fixtures.

Harry Kane will be rested as Antonio Conte looks set to give his fringe players a run.

A couple of unnamed players could still miss out with Covid-19 while Cristian Romero, Ryan Sessegnon and Steven Bergwijn are also set to be absent.

Morecambe could hand debuts to Jacob Bedeau and Trevor Carson.

Central defender Bedeau has arrived on loan from Burnley for the rest of the season while experienced goalkeeper Carson has signed from Dundee United for the same period.

Jake McPake will not be involved, though, as he has returned to parent club Rangers after playing seven times in the first half of the season.

Boss Stephen Robinson is returning to the club where he came through the ranks and represented the first team twice in the 1990s.

