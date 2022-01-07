Mickey Demetriou and Joe Day in contention for Newport ahead of Salford match

An error occurred. Please try again.

Newport welcome back Mickey Demetriou and Joe Day for their League Two clash with Salford.

Goalkeeper Day and defender Demetriou have completed their Covid-19 isolation periods having missed last weekend’s draw with Walsall.

That match yielded no new injury concerns, while Priestley Farquharson made his first appearance since suffering a knee injury in September and will hope for more minutes.

Newport boss James Rowberry is hopeful that two new signings are imminent.

Salford will play their first match since December 18.

The Ammies have had matches against Port Vale, Carlisle and Tranmere all postponed, with their last contest a 1-0 win over Stevenage.

Loan players Corrie Ndaba and D’Mani Mellor have returned to training following injuries and could play some part in the game.

Ian Henderson remains sidelined, though, while Matty Willock and Luke Burgess also miss out.