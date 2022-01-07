Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mickey Demetriou and Joe Day in contention for Newport ahead of Salford match

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 4.00pm
Joe Day is back available for Newport (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Newport welcome back Mickey Demetriou and Joe Day for their League Two clash with Salford.

Goalkeeper Day and defender Demetriou have completed their Covid-19 isolation periods having missed last weekend’s draw with Walsall.

That match yielded no new injury concerns, while Priestley Farquharson made his first appearance since suffering a knee injury in September and will hope for more minutes.

Newport boss James Rowberry is hopeful that two new signings are imminent.

Salford will play their first match since December 18.

The Ammies have had matches against Port Vale, Carlisle and Tranmere all postponed, with their last contest a 1-0 win over Stevenage.

Loan players Corrie Ndaba and D’Mani Mellor have returned to training following injuries and could play some part in the game.

Ian Henderson remains sidelined, though, while Matty Willock and Luke Burgess also miss out.

