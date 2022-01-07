Lee Ashcroft commits to Dundee until summer 2023 By Press Association January 7 2022, 4.06pm Lee Ashcroft, right, is staying with Dundee (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft has extended his contract until the end of next season. The former Kilmarnock and Dunfermline centre-back has scored nine goals in 51 appearances for James McPake’s side. The 28-year-old underwent surgery on a hamstring injury last month. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Lee Ashcroft signs new Dundee contract as injured defender is given major boost ‘You feel like you’re letting people down’: Ex-Dundee stars on mental toll of injury hell as current Dees face lengthy comebacks Ross McCrorie back following suspension as Aberdeen play host to Dundee James McPake admits Dundee ‘racking our brains to get 11 players on pitch’