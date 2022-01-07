Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mansfield trio hoping to return for Middlesbrough cup tie

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 4.09pm
George Lapslie is one of three players Nigel Clough is hoping to have back (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mansfield manager Nigel Clough is hopeful that a trio of players can return for his side’s FA Cup clash with Middlesbrough.

Clough is hoping George Lapslie, Stephen Quinn and Harry Charsley can return to the fold after missing the 3-2 win against Hartlepool on Boxing Day.

The Stags have had their last two games postponed due to Covid and Clough admitted his team have had “a couple more cases” this week who will be unavailable for the Boro game.

Mansfield are expected to have some players returning after missing out due to the virus, though Clough stressed those players are “coming back at various stages this week and at different levels of fitness.”

Striker Aaron Connolly could make his debut for Middlesbrough after signing on loan from Brighton.

Boro have no injury concerns but are still dealing with the effects of Covid.

Chris Wilder’s side have not played since December 29 after their game against Sheffield United was postponed last weekend due to Covid cases within their squad.

They still have some players absent and the game could provide opportunities for younger players to get minutes.

