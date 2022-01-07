Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rival fan thanks Wycombe’s Akinfenwa for indulging kids’ selfie requests

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 4.18pm
Wycombe Wanderers’ Adebayo Akinfenwa applauds the fans after a match (PA)
Wycombe Wanderers’ Adebayo Akinfenwa applauds the fans after a match (PA)

Football fan favourite Adebayo Akinfenwa’s generosity has been acknowledged by a rival supporter who wrote a letter to thank the striker.

Wycombe Wanderers shared the letter – sent to the club by an Ipswich Town fan – on Twitter on Friday.

In it, the anonymous supporter thanked Akinfenwa, 39, for spending time taking selfies with young fans despite the extra time it took.

“I would just like to thank Adebayo Akinfenwa for his wonderful show in signing children’s autograph books and having selfies with them on his way to the dugouts last night,” the Ipswich season ticket holder wrote.

“He did not refuse one child, it took him over five mins to get to the dugout.

“What a wonderful gesture this was, what a great guy he is, thank him so much”.

The club shared the letter along with the caption: “Keep being you, @daRealAkinfenwa!”

Wycombe travelled to Portman Road for their League One fixture against Ipswich on December 29.

Akinfenwa appeared as a substitute towards the end of the game which his team lost 1-0.

