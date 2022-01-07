Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harry Maguire doubtful as Manchester United host Aston Villa

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 5.00pm
Harry Maguire could miss out again (John Walton/PA)
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is a doubt for Monday’s FA Cup third round clash against Aston Villa.

The 28-year-old centre-back missed the 1-0 home loss to Wolves through injury and has yet to start training again.

Fellow defender Victor Lindelof returned to training on Thursday after testing positive for coronavirus, but Paul Pogba (thigh) remains sidelined.

Eric Bailly and Hannibal Mejbri are on international duty at the African Nations Cup.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard has promised to field a strong line-up at Old Trafford and has been boosted by an easing Covid-19 and injury situation.

England pair Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings are ready to return after missing the Premier League defeat at Brentford last weekend.

Kortney Hause should prove his fitness after reporting some “tightness” at Brentford, but former United captain Ashley Young will be checked after fracturing his toe.

Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho is unlikely to be involved after agreeing to join on loan for the rest of the season from Barcelona, with his Villa debut set to come against United in the Premier League on January 15.

