Duo make Premier League return and Bairstow hits ton – Friday's sporting social By Press Association January 7 2022, 6.38pm Kieran Trippier and Philippe Coutinho have returned to the Premier League from Spain (John Walton/Steven Paston/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 7. Football Kieran Trippier signed for Newcastle. 🤝⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/AsikAMHCtS— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 7, 2022 View this post on InstagramA post shared by Kieran Trippier (@ktrippier2) Which got the thumbs up from Eric Dier. The @premierleague has got back a good one https://t.co/OM9Dztjm9Y— Eric Dier (@ericdier) January 7, 2022 John Terry was also impressed with Aston Villa's transfer activity. What a signing this is @AVFCOfficial pic.twitter.com/KkXciqzU2B— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) January 7, 2022 Welcome, Philippe Coutinho! 🙌Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. 🇧🇷— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2022 Michail Antonio celebrated his new contract. LOCATION: WEST HAM 📍Delighted to extend my contract and continue the journey with this incredible team ⚒ pic.twitter.com/odDjPCGpFs— Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) January 7, 2022 David Brooks gave an update on his cancer battle. pic.twitter.com/dlvIQ4Nim1— David Brooks (@DRBrooks15) January 7, 2022 Eden Hazard turned 31. 🎊🎂🎁 HAPPY BIRTHDAY to @hazardeden10, who turns 3️⃣1️⃣ today!🥳 #HalaMadrid 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Np38rQC3Ms— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 7, 2022 Cricket Jonny Bairstow hit a century for England. Bairstow celebrations 😍 🦁 💪#Ashes | 🇦🇺 #AUSvENG 🏴 pic.twitter.com/VilUb2eBPt— England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 7, 2022 Saqib Mahmood thanked Sam Billings. Thanks for being my chauffeur for the last month 🤡 @sambillings pic.twitter.com/6maBXfRaqN— Saqib Mahmood (@SaqMahmood25) January 7, 2022 Tennis Heather Watson made some new friends. Made some new friends today who will be roo-ting for me down under 🇦🇺🦘🥰 pic.twitter.com/zr8Rtr5fAz— Heather Watson (@HeatherWatson92) January 7, 2022 Formula One Happy 37th birthday Lewis! 7x F1 Champion. Centurion. Record Breaker. Knight of the Realm.Happy Birthday @LewisHamilton 🐐💜 pic.twitter.com/ItrZ9VczuX— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 7, 2022 Wishing @LewisHamilton a very Happy Birthday 🥳#F1 pic.twitter.com/cqrhQASbJf— Formula 1 (@F1) January 7, 2022 Valtteri Bottas was enjoying the open road in Australia. Putting in the miles 🇦🇺#VB77 📷 @tiffanycromwell pic.twitter.com/GTikwAKEV6— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) January 6, 2022 Too much sun for Carlos Sainz. 🏝 Starting the holidays vs ending the holidays 🤣–#Carlossainz pic.twitter.com/ZvbOcaCnaS— Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) January 7, 2022 Golf Paul Lawrie will now be able to show off his Claret Jug in the boardroom. Very much looking forward to it and really excited to get going. https://t.co/IBnFOOCCMN— Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) January 7, 2022