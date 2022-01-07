Duo make Premier League return and Bairstow hits ton – Friday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 7.

Football

Kieran Trippier signed for Newcastle.

Which got the thumbs up from Eric Dier.

The @premierleague has got back a good one https://t.co/OM9Dztjm9Y — Eric Dier (@ericdier) January 7, 2022

John Terry was also impressed with Aston Villa’s transfer activity.

Welcome, Philippe Coutinho! 🙌 Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. 🇧🇷 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2022

Michail Antonio celebrated his new contract.

LOCATION: WEST HAM 📍 Delighted to extend my contract and continue the journey with this incredible team ⚒ pic.twitter.com/odDjPCGpFs — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) January 7, 2022

David Brooks gave an update on his cancer battle.

Eden Hazard turned 31.

Cricket

Jonny Bairstow hit a century for England.

Saqib Mahmood thanked Sam Billings.

Thanks for being my chauffeur for the last month 🤡 @sambillings pic.twitter.com/6maBXfRaqN — Saqib Mahmood (@SaqMahmood25) January 7, 2022

Tennis

Heather Watson made some new friends.

Made some new friends today who will be roo-ting for me down under 🇦🇺🦘🥰 pic.twitter.com/zr8Rtr5fAz — Heather Watson (@HeatherWatson92) January 7, 2022

Formula One

Happy 37th birthday Lewis!

7x F1 Champion. Centurion. Record Breaker. Knight of the Realm. Happy Birthday @LewisHamilton 🐐💜 pic.twitter.com/ItrZ9VczuX — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 7, 2022

Valtteri Bottas was enjoying the open road in Australia.

Too much sun for Carlos Sainz.

🏝 Starting the holidays vs ending the holidays 🤣 –#Carlossainz pic.twitter.com/ZvbOcaCnaS — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) January 7, 2022

Golf

Paul Lawrie will now be able to show off his Claret Jug in the boardroom.